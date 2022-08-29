Data Drive: The housing-loan boom

The ratio of housing loans to the gross domestic product (GDP) has risen to 11.2% in FY21 from 6.8% in FY11, indicating an ever increasing demand for housing.

The housing loan of banks grew from Rs 3.5 trillion in FY21 to Rs 15 trillion in FY21.

State-owned banks remain the dominant player in the segment, with 61% of the total housing loan portfolio of scheduled commercial banks.

The home loan portfolio of housing finance companies grew to Rs 7.1 trillion in FY21 from Rs 3 trillion in FY14.

They account for one-third of the total housing loan disbursements in the country.