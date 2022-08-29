scorecardresearch

Data Drive: The housing-loan boom

The housing loan of banks grew from Rs 3.5 trillion in FY21 to Rs 15 trillion in FY21.

Written by Saikat Neogi
The ratio of housing loans to the gross domestic product (GDP) has risen to 11.2% in FY21 from 6.8% in FY11, indicating an ever increasing demand for housing.

State-owned banks remain the dominant player in the segment, with 61% of the total housing loan portfolio of scheduled commercial banks.

The home loan portfolio of housing finance companies grew to Rs 7.1 trillion in FY21 from Rs 3 trillion in FY14.

They account for one-third of the total housing loan disbursements in the country.

