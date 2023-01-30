Data Drive: The health insurance push

In non-life insurance, private and standalone health insurers have gained significant market share at the expense of public sector insurers.

Health Insurance (File/Pixabay)

Health insurance is driving growth within non-life insurance because of rising medical inflation, under-insurance, and awareness post-Covid. Existing retail health insurance schemes cover only 4% of the country’s population, while 26% is covered under government schemes and 10% under group policies–the rest of the population has no cover. And only 15% of the hospitals’ total in-patient revenue is covered by health insurance. In non-life insurance, private and standalone health insurers have gained significant market share at the expense of public sector insurers.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram