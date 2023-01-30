Data Drive: The health insurance push

Health insurance is driving growth within non-life insurance because of rising medical inflation, under-insurance, and awareness post-Covid. Existing retail health insurance schemes cover only 4% of the country’s population, while 26% is covered under government schemes and 10% under group policies–the rest of the population has no cover. And only 15% of the hospitals’ total in-patient revenue is covered by health insurance. In non-life insurance, private and standalone health insurers have gained significant market share at the expense of public sector insurers.