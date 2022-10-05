Data Drive: The EV imperative

The Indian automobile industry has made its manufacturing less emission-intensive in the last decade, compared to global peers, a new report by BNP Paribas shows.

With India’s climate goals—as articulated under its Nationally Determined Contributions—tied to cleaner mobility, lowering emissions and fossil fuel dependence of the automobile sector is a key goal for the nation.

However, emissions have not been falling over the last few years, with customers preferring higher emissions SUVs and two-wheelers. Against this backdrop, India needs to step up electric vehicle (EV) adoption.