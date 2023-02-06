Data Drive: The capex boost

As capital expenditure has a much higher and longer-lasting growth multiplier than current expenditure, the revenue-to-capex ratio falling from 6.5% in the pre-pandemic years to a budgeted 3.5% in FY24 will aid investment-led growth. For key infrastructure segments, the overall spending (including Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources) will rise 15%, and the rise is most prominent for roads, railways, drinking water and renewable energy. Even the capital outlay for public sector enterprises, including IEBR, is budgeted to rise 31% in FY24.



