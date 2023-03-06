Data Drive: The AI skilling imperative

The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) skills has consistently risen in India as an IT job posting has a 4.2% chance of seeking candidates with AI skills, the highest among all G20 countries.

However, there is a significant skill mismatch as the shortage of skilled personnel is one of the biggest threats to businesses in the country. The biggest skill gaps are in the area of data protection, AI/machine learning, cloud computing and security administrator.

Also read: Is India’s One Health moment on the horizon?

The private sector is collaborating with higher educational institutions to develop work experience and upgrade skills of graduates.