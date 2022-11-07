Data Drive: The adpatation agenda

Adaptation to climate change effects has been high on the agenda for most countries, with eight out of 10 nations now having atleast one national adaptation planning instrument.

However, the financing needed to turn these plans into action is still not adequate, the UN’s Adapation Gap Report 2022 says—it fell short of the $100 billion pledged to developing countries by at least $17 billion in 2020. As a result, adaptation action implementation is increasing but hasn’t been able to keep pace with what is required.