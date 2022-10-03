scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Data Drive: Strong monetary transmission

The share of marginal cost of funds-based lending rate linked loans has come down from 78.3% to 46.5% during the period.

Written by Saikat Neogi
Data Drive: Strong monetary transmission
However, the transmission is faster for lending rates as compared with deposit rates.

The mandated external benchmark regime introduced in 2019 for loan pricing has strengthened monetary transmission as the proportion of outstanding floating rate loans linked to external benchmarks has increased from 9.1% in March 2020 to 46.9% in June this year.

The share of marginal cost of funds-based lending rate linked loans has come down from 78.3% to 46.5% during the period.

However, the transmission is faster for lending rates as compared with deposit rates.

Also Read
management, art, science

Moreover, the spreads charged by banks over the policy repo rate has moderated in case of MSME, housing and education loans.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.