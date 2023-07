Committed expenditure of states such as salaries, subsidy, pension and interest payments remain high at 7.6% of GSDP and take away a large chunk of revenue.

This has limited their capacity for capital expenditure. States’ capex as a share of total expenditure declined to 14% in FY23 from 18% in FY17.

An increase in capex spending by states can have a higher multiplier effect relative to that of the Centre to spur growth, create jobs and improve productivity.