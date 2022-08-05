Data Drive: Standalones standing tall

In the Indian market, five standalone health insurance companies are growing faster than 24 multi-line general insurance companies because of their dominance of the retail business and strong agency networks.

Retail health insurance has grown at a CAGR of 21% (FY11-21), largely because of rising awareness about the role health insurance plays in household financial stability and in meeting the rising cost of treatment.

Moreover, the retail business has the lowest loss ratio as compared to the government policies that carry the highest loss ratio.