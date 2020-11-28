  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data drive: Slight respite in infection growth

By: |
Updated: Nov 28, 2020 9:02 AM

Although daily infections have been falling and have stayed below 45,000 in the last week,the Centre has released stricter guidelines for the next reopening.

India registered 1.8% daily growth in infections during September,this dipped to 0.8% in Octobe rand has declined to 0.5% in November.

Although daily infections have been falling and have stayed below 45,000 in the last week,the Centre has released stricter guidelines for the next reopening. A large reason for this maybe a spate of rising infections in Delhi and adjoining regions.While the growth rate of infections has come down in November as compared to October,the decline has only been marginal. India registered 1.8% daily growth in infections during September,this dipped to 0.8% in Octobe rand has declined to 0.5% in November.

Related News

 

Meanwhile,in certain regions,the daily growth rate of infections is higher than what was experienced earlier.In terms of deaths, too,the daily growth rate has declined marginally from 0.7% to 0.4% for the entire country.

However,the growth of deaths in Delhi has doubled from 0.6% from October to 1.2% in November.On the other hand,while in Kerala,the growth rate of deaths has come down from 2.3% in October to 1.4% in November,it is still high as compared to other larger states.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Data drive Slight respite in infection growth
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: Will the promise of vaccines match the promos?
2McKinsey Report: Chilling news for India on global warming
3COVID-19 Vaccine: Learn from AstraZeneca lapses