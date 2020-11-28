Data drive: Slight respite in infection growth

India registered 1.8% daily growth in infections during September,this dipped to 0.8% in Octobe rand has declined to 0.5% in November.

Although daily infections have been falling and have stayed below 45,000 in the last week,the Centre has released stricter guidelines for the next reopening. A large reason for this maybe a spate of rising infections in Delhi and adjoining regions.While the growth rate of infections has come down in November as compared to October,the decline has only been marginal. India registered 1.8% daily growth in infections during September,this dipped to 0.8% in Octobe rand has declined to 0.5% in November.

Meanwhile,in certain regions,the daily growth rate of infections is higher than what was experienced earlier.In terms of deaths, too,the daily growth rate has declined marginally from 0.7% to 0.4% for the entire country.

However,the growth of deaths in Delhi has doubled from 0.6% from October to 1.2% in November.On the other hand,while in Kerala,the growth rate of deaths has come down from 2.3% in October to 1.4% in November,it is still high as compared to other larger states.