Data drive: Running out of beds

The national capital has nearly doubled the number of ICU beds since September 15, but occupancy has increased 140%.

While Delhi added fewer cases on Friday than it did on Thursday when it recorded 8,593 cases, the highest since the start of the crisis, it still risks running out of beds as rising infections have been putting stress on existing

infrastructure. Capacity in terms of beds, ICUs and ventilators has increased, but cases over the last two months have increased at a faster pace.

While Delhi has about half of the total hospital beds left, it has 85% occupancy in terms of ICU beds and

Its record in terms of hospital and ventilator additions has been poor. While the city added 14% more beds

since September 15, cases have risen by 30%. In terms of ventilators, additions were 9% as against a 58% rise in

occupancy.The city will need to add more infra if it is to cope with rising infections.