Data Drive: Rocky ride for NBFCs

Non-banking financial companies have edged past other sources when it comes to financing commercial vehicles. Around 91% of used commercial vehicle (CV) financing, which is one-third of the total CV financing industry, comes from NBFCs.

However, with the second wave of the pandemic badly hitting rural borrowers hard—they form a chunk of the NBFC-CV financing clientele—the gross non-performing assets increased in the first half of FY22.

The asset quality might not improve notably this financial year because of the restructured loan book in the NBFC-CV portfolio.