Data Drive: Rising global wealth

Despite the pandemic and rising inflation in many economies, global financial wealth touched $530 trillion in 2021, a rise of almost 11% from 2020, the fastest rate in over a decade.

Strong equity markets and a surge in demand for real estate helped propel the gains, according to Boston Consulting Group’s Global Wealth 2022 report.

Asia and Oceania will see the fastest rates of wealth growth, with asset values expected to rise by a CAGR of 8.4% through 2026.