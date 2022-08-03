Data Drive: Retail credit grows share

The retail credit segment, led by housing and personal loans, has been driving bank credit growth as the share of this segment has grown to 31.3% in the quarter ended June this year from 24.8% in FY17.

The share of loans to industry slipped to 28.1% from 37.8% during the same period. The share of both services and agriculture has remained constant, though.

The credit-deposit ratio of private sector banks was 84% as compared to 66% for public sector banks in the three months to June. The PSB showing represents a small rise from from the FY21 showing.