Data Drive: Retail credit grows share

The share of both services and agriculture has remained constant, though.

Written by Saikat Neogi
retail credit
The retail credit segment, led by housing and personal loans, has been driving bank credit growth as the share of this segment has grown to 31.3% in the quarter ended June this year from 24.8% in FY17.

The share of loans to industry slipped to 28.1% from 37.8% during the same period. The share of both services and agriculture has remained constant, though.

The credit-deposit ratio of private sector banks was 84% as compared to 66% for public sector banks in the three months to June. The PSB showing represents a small rise from from the FY21 showing.

