Data Drive: Ready for RE?

Even as India aims to have 500 GW of installed capacity for power from renewable sources by 2030, there is a large gap between that goal and current grid-interactive capacity, which stands at 110 GW.

Also Read India needs to cut green hydrogen production cost to one-third to be able to meet Green Hydrogen goal by 2030

States with large renewable potential have huge room for growth. For instance, in Rajasthan, which has the largest estimated potential for RE generation in the country, the installed capacity is just 6% of the state’s wind and solar generation potential.

The Central Electricity Authority projects an investment need of close to Rs 2.5 trillion to realise the 500 GW goal, so, there is a huge investment opportunity for a state like Rajasthan with the right policies.