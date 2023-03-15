Data Drive: Ready for RE?

scorecardresearch
There is a large gap between that goal and current grid-interactive capacity

Written by Saikat Neogi
In Rajasthan, which has the largest estimated potential for RE generation in the country, the installed capacity is just 6% of the state's wind and solar generation potential.

Even as India aims to have 500 GW of installed capacity for power from renewable sources by 2030, there is a large gap between that goal and current grid-interactive capacity, which stands at 110 GW.

States with large renewable potential have huge room for growth. For instance, in Rajasthan, which has the largest estimated potential for RE generation in the country, the installed capacity is just 6% of the state’s wind and solar generation potential.

The Central Electricity Authority projects an investment need of close to Rs 2.5 trillion to realise the 500 GW goal, so, there is a huge investment opportunity for a state like Rajasthan with the right policies.

First published on: 15-03-2023 at 03:25 IST

