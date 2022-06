While research and development remains crucial for manufacturing, India’s manufacturing sector is dominated by low-medium R&D industries.

India’s R&D intensity—measured as expenditure on R&D as % of GDP—is less than 1% as compared to advanced nations’ 3%.

As a result, the share of business in R&D expenses is low in India; around 63% of R&D originates from the government sector.

India also has one of the lowest R&D personnel per thousand labour force.