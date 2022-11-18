scorecardresearch
Data Drive: PropTech on shaky ground

This reflects buyers’ growing engagement via online platforms, right from the discovery stage of their home-buying journey to the eventual purchase.

Written by Saikat Neogi
Region-wise, West and South India account for 50% of the PropTech recognised as start-ups between 2016 and 2022.

At a time when real estate sales are picking up across the country, the number of property technology (PropTech) start-ups has grown by 50%, to 1500 this year (till October) from 1000 in 2020.

However, the funding winter has impacted PropTechs, too, as they have raised only $130 million so far this year as compared with $465 million last year.

