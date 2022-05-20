scorecardresearch

Data Drive: Private equity and venture capital appetite recovering

As the capital markets remain volatile, PE/VC backed initial public offerings would be affected now.

Written by Saikat Neogi
Growth deals mopped up $2.8 billion, or 51% of the total investments, followed by start-up investments at $1.6 billion.

Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments recovered to $5.5 billion in April, but remained much lower than $13.1 billion reported in October last year. Around 72% of the total PE/VC investments in the month were for pure play investments excluding real estate and infrastructure sectors. Growth deals mopped up $2.8 billion, or 51% of the total investments, followed by start-up investments at $1.6 billion. As the capital markets remain volatile, PE/VC backed initial public offerings would be affected now.

