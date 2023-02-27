scorecardresearch
Data Drive: Poshan’s funding delays

Release of funds under the PM Poshan scheme (earlier called the National Programme of Mid-Day Meals in School) has been slow, as per an analysis by the Centre for Policy Research’s Accountability Initiative.

Written by Saikat Neogi
In FY22, only 48% of the approved budget had been released by the Centre at the end of the third quarter. (IE)

In FY22, only 48% of the approved budget had been released by the Centre at the end of the third quarter.

In FY23, no funds were released in the first quarter, and by the third, only 52% had been released. There is also considerable variation on receipts among the states.

