Data Drive: PLI-charged mobile exports

India’s competitive strength for mobile handsets is gradually increasing since 2018, while it is falling in some of the leading competitive countries such as Vietnam, China and South Korea.

Written by Saikat Neogi
A similar trend is seen in the share of mobile handsets in total exports for these nations.

India’s Production-linked Incentive scheme has given a boost to the production of electronics—mobile phone manufacturing grew at a CAGR of 32% between FY16 and FY21, while the overall electronics sector grew at a CAGR of 15.4% over the same period.

