Data Drive: PEs bet on real estate

Private equity (PE) investments in real estate grew 29% year-on-year, to $1.8 billion, in the three months to June this year because of pick-up in sales and improved market sentiments. Equity contribution increased to 87% of the total private equity investments in the sector.

The deal activity has shifted back to multi-city deals, from single-city deals earlier as there has been a 53% increase in the average ticket-size in the quarter ending June this year.

Foreign private equity investors contributed close to 90% of the investments in the sector.