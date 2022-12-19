Data Drive: Passive growth

With inflows from institutional investors such as Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, the share of passive funds in the total assets under management of mutual funds grew to 13% in March 2022, as compared with 3% in March 2017.

While the trend of institutional investing will continue to grow, high net-worth individuals (HNIs) are increasingly investing in passive funds as wealth managers give significant weightage to costs.

However, retail participation in passive funds is still at a nascent stage.