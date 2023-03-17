scorecardresearch
Data Drive: OMCs gain from crude fall

Demand for petrol and diesel remains strong

Written by Saikat Neogi
As of March 14, the gross marketing margins of diesel touched Rs 4.6 from a loss of Rs 7.9 per litre in August last year.

With global crude prices falling— from $103 a barrel in April last year to $76.4 a barrel now (Indian basket) —the gross marketing margins of oil market companies (OMCs) will rise.

As of March 14, the gross marketing margins of diesel touched Rs 4.6 from a loss of Rs 7.9 per litre in August last year. Similarly, for petrol, the margin touched Rs 7.8 a litre, compared to Rs 2.6 a litre in August 2022.

Demand for petrol and diesel remains strong despite the fact that retail selling prices of both these products have not changed since May last year.

First published on: 17-03-2023 at 04:00 IST

