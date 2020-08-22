  • MORE MARKET STATS

DATA DRIVE: Nine states have over 1-lakh infections

Published: August 22, 2020 8:29 AM

Maharashtra, which has now over 6 lakh case, was the fastest to reach 1 lakh, in just 97 days.

In terms of deaths, the top eight states, with over 2,000 deaths each, account for 87% of India's deaths.

On Friday, Telangana became the ninth state in India to cross 1 lakh infections. The state has taken 173 days to reach 1 lakh infections. India took 111 days to cross the first lakh infections. Maharashtra, which has now over 6 lakh case, was the fastest to reach 1 lakh, in just 97 days. Although the pace of infections has slowed down since the start of Unlock 3 on August 1, India still has a dangerously high doubling rate. India’s doubling rate, as per data till Thursday, is 28 days. So, if India continues to grow at the current pace, infections will double within a month. While it will take 77 days for infections to double in Delhi, it will take only 22 days for Andhra Pradesh and 20 days for Karnataka.

In terms of deaths, the top eight states, with over 2,000 deaths each, account for 87% of India’s deaths. Maharashtra alone had a 40% share. It took Maharashtra 61 days to register its first 1,000 deaths, whereas it took Karnataka 127 days to reach this mark. India’s average was 48 days. But Karnataka’s deaths will double in 23 days, while this will take Maharashtra 42 days.

