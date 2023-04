The National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI’s) debt in FY23 has stabilised at Rs 3.4 trillion, the level seen in FY22, after rising from Rs 0.75 trillion in FY17—a rise of 4.6 times.

The interest paid on the outstanding loan is likely to be Rs 32,440 crore for FY23 and would rise to over Rs 53,000 crore in FY28, according to an estimate by Kotak Institutional Equities. For debt servicing, NHAI needs to scale-up the asset monetisation process.