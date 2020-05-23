Data Drive: New states emerge as Covid hotspots

Bihar has only 30,857 hospital beds, whereas Delhi with a lower population has 39,455.

As India tries to resume activity—the civil aviation ministry has given the go-ahead for airlines to start operations—people will be more focused on data as to how quickly the virus spreads. While the numbers for major epicentres seem to be slowing in the fourth lockdown, cases seem to be piling up in new states, which are now receiving a heavy influx of returning migrants. Data from four days of lockdown show that Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are all experiencing higher daily average infection growth than they did during the third lockdown.

For instance, Chhattisgarh in the first four days of the fourth lockdown registered a double-digit growth of 14%, whereas Bihar and Odisha were growing at 9%. While migrant influx is a problem, these states also do not perform very well in terms of health infrastructure. Bihar has only 30,857 hospital beds, whereas Delhi with a lower population has 39,455. Besides, Bihar has only 1,543 ICU beds and 771 ventilators. In terms of doctors per thousand, Bihar has a ratio of 0.33, against WHO prescribed standard of 1. For nurses and midwives, the situation is worse as the state has only 0.2 nurses per thousand as against a requirement of 3.