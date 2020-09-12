Data drive: Nearing 1 lakh daily cases

A month ago it was adding only a thousand cases daily, but over the past two days it has added over 8,000 cases.

On Friday, India recorded 96,551 infections. India, already topping in terms of daily infections, will soon be the only economy to record 1 lakh cases daily. While it was adding nearly 60,000 cases at the start of August, by August 31 it was adding 80,000 cases. Now, the jump of 20,000 daily cases has come within 10 days. Data shows that 80% of India’s daily cases seem to be coming from thirteen states.

Amongst these, Maharashtra is adding nearly a fourth of daily cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh, which is adding a tenth to country’s tally. Delhi’s share has also increased. A month ago it was adding only a thousand cases daily, but over the past two days it has added over 8,000 cases.

In terms of deaths too, India is showing fast growth. On Thursday, India became the third economy to register 75,000 deaths. Seven states account for 80% of total deaths.