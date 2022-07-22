scorecardresearch

Data Drive: Mounting PE pressure

This has impacted Indian start-ups as their funding has more than halved, to $6.8 billion in the three months to June from the peak of $17.1 billion seen in the September quarter last year.

Written by Saikat Neogi
As a result, only 14 unicorns were created in the country in the first half of this calendar year, three times less than what was created in the last calendar year.
Private equity investments, in June, declined for the third consecutive quarter (to $13.8 billion, from the peak of $23.9 billion in the three months to December last year).

