Data Drive: Mounting PE pressure

Private equity investments, in June, declined for the third consecutive quarter (to $13.8 billion, from the peak of $23.9 billion in the three months to December last year).

This has impacted Indian start-ups as their funding has more than halved, to $6.8 billion in the three months to June from the peak of $17.1 billion seen in the September quarter last year.

As a result, only 14 unicorns were created in the country in the first half of this calendar year, three times less than what was created in the last calendar year.