Data Drive: Microfinance’s rural rush

The loan portfolio of rural microfinance grew at a faster clip, of 13.5% year-on-year, in the three months to March 22 with the gross loan portfolio touching Rs 1.7 trillion.

The urban portfolio grew 5.7% y-o-y to Rs 1.7 trillion.

The top 10 states constitute 83.4% of the gross loan portfolio.

The average balance per unique borrower for the two top states, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, stood at Rs 51,500 and Rs 48,200 as of March.

Banks continue to dominate the market share with 37.7% of the total lending followed by NBFC-MFI with 33.3% market share.