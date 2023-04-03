scorecardresearch
Data Drive: Microfinance write-offs rise

The microfinance segment of financial services in the country reported a noticeable rise in write-off of microfinance loans in the quarter ended December 2022—climbing from 4.9% of the total loan portfolio in December 2021 to 6.6% in December 2022.

Written by Saikat Neogi
In terms of delinquency management, the five best-performing lenders' portfolio at risk (PAR) in terms of 30+ days past due (DPD), 90+ DPD, and 180+ DPD, 0.4%, 0.2%, and 5.9%, respectively. (IE)

In terms of delinquency management, the five best-performing lenders‘ portfolio at risk (PAR) in terms of 30+ days past due (DPD), 90+ DPD, and 180+ DPD, 0.4%, 0.2%, and 5.9%, respectively.

For the worst five performers, this stood at 9.6%, 5.6% and 11.6%, respectively.

First published on: 03-04-2023

