The market share of microfinance companies has risen 330 basis points (bps) in FY23 at the cost of banks, whose share has fallen by 430 bps.

Credit growth at microfinance companies is driven by an increase in active loan accounts and higher ticket-size for individual lending.

Last year, the RBI removed the caps on the pricing of small loans given by NBFC-MFIs, which provides a level playing field to all the players in microfinancing activities.