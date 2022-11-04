scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Data Drive: IT hiring cools

In the past few quarters, companies created a bench, and will now look to increase the utilisation of resources.

Written by Saikat Neogi
Data Drive: IT hiring cools
The incremental headcount addition was the lowest in seven quarters. (IE)

Hiring activity has slowed down in the information technology industry as the world’s largest economies are likely to fall into recession.

Also read: Does the UN think there are ‘good coups’ and ‘bad coups’?

Total headcount addition across the top-four Indian IT companies—TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies—declined 45%, to 28,836, sequentially in the three months to September this year. The incremental headcount addition was the lowest in seven quarters.

Also Read
management, art, science

In the past few quarters, companies created a bench, and will now look to increase the utilisation of resources.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.