Data Drive: IT hiring cools

Hiring activity has slowed down in the information technology industry as the world’s largest economies are likely to fall into recession.

Also read: Does the UN think there are ‘good coups’ and ‘bad coups’?

Total headcount addition across the top-four Indian IT companies—TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies—declined 45%, to 28,836, sequentially in the three months to September this year. The incremental headcount addition was the lowest in seven quarters.

In the past few quarters, companies created a bench, and will now look to increase the utilisation of resources.