  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data Drive: Inflation shadow on recovery

By: |
March 20, 2021 7:45 AM

RBI had cautioned in its February Monetary Policy that the fall in inflation may be short-lived with increased pass-through to output prices.

Even core WPI inflation came in high in February, similar to the trend seen in core CPI

The spike in both retail and wholesale inflation rates could compound the growth worries as Reserve Bank of India would be forced to rethink its dovish stance. While wholesale price index-based inflation (WPI) increased to a 27-month high of 4.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) in February, consumer price-based inflation (CPI) moved up 5% y-o-y in the same month, from a 16-month low of 4.1% in the previous month. Even core WPI inflation came in high in February, similar to the trend seen in core CPI – this is indicative of rising commodity prices at both the wholesale and retail levels.

In WPI, while primary food articles saw inflation of 1.3% y-o-y in February as compared to -2.8% in January, inflation in manufactured food products stood at a 13-month high of 7.1% y-o-y, against 4.8% y-o-y in January. Wholesale inflation manufactured products posted the highest inflation since the new series began in 2012 – 5.8% y-o-y in February, as compared with 5.1% in January.

Related News

The uptick in inflation in February and fall in Index of Industrial Production in January do not make the Monetary Policy Committee’s task any easier. RBI had cautioned in its February Monetary Policy that the fall in inflation may be short-lived with increased pass-through to output prices.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Data Drive Inflation shadow on recovery
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1New mandates need new leadership thinking
2Scrap blessing: Vehicle scrapping policy will help Indian steel reduce GHG emissions
3GST cut needed to make the scrappage policy work