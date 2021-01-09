Data Drive: India’s road to recovery from Covid-19

India registered over one crore Covid-19 recoveries

While India had crossed the one-crore-Covid-infections mark in December, on Thursday, the country registered over one crore recoveries. Although the recovery rate across Indian states is over 90%—the pan-India rate is 96%—Kerala has the lowest recovery rate, at 91.4%.

Daily deaths have come down drastically from last month; India, earlier this week, registered a total of 1.5 lakh deaths from Covid-19.

Maharashtra, with 66 daily deaths, had the highest tally amongst all states, followed by West Bengal and Kerala.

In terms of case fatality rate, Punjab fares the worst with a rate of 3.3%, In contrast, case fatality rate in India was 1.45%.

With vaccine distribution soon to start—the Union health ministry plans to administer vaccines to 30 crore people in Phase one by July—deaths are expected to reduce further.