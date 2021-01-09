  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data Drive: India’s road to recovery from Covid-19

By: |
January 9, 2021 8:38 AM

Although the recovery rate across Indian states is over 90%—the pan-India rate is 96%

India covid recoveries, India covid death rate, maharsahtra covid death, punjab covid-19 fatality road, India Covod 10 progress graphIndia registered over one crore Covid-19 recoveries

While India had crossed the one-crore-Covid-infections mark in December, on Thursday, the country registered over one crore recoveries. Although the recovery rate across Indian states is over 90%—the pan-India rate is 96%—Kerala has the lowest recovery rate, at 91.4%.

Daily deaths have come down drastically from last month; India, earlier this week, registered a total of 1.5 lakh deaths from Covid-19.

Related News

 

Maharashtra, with 66 daily deaths, had the highest tally amongst all states, followed by West Bengal and Kerala.

In terms of case fatality rate, Punjab fares the worst with a rate of 3.3%, In contrast, case fatality rate in India was 1.45%.

With vaccine distribution soon to start—the Union health ministry plans to administer vaccines to 30 crore people in Phase one by July—deaths are expected to reduce further.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Data Drive India’s road to recovery from Covid-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Pick growth over fiscal considerations
2Need to think beyond minimum support prices
3Smell Test: Dogs may be able to sniff out Covid-19