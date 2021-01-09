Data Drive: India’s road to recovery from Covid-19

Although the recovery rate across Indian states is over 90%—the pan-India rate is 96%
India registered over one
crore Covid-19 recoveries
While India had crossed the one-crore-Covid-infections mark in December, on Thursday, the country registered over one crore recoveries. Although the recovery rate across Indian states is over 90%—the pan-India rate is 96%—Kerala has the lowest recovery rate, at 91.4%.
Daily deaths have come down drastically from last month; India, earlier this week, registered a total of 1.5 lakh deaths from Covid-19.