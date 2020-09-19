  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data drive: India’s case fatality rate is falling

By: |
September 19, 2020 8:38 AM

On Friday, the case fatality rate—total deaths upon total cases—in India declined to 1.6%.

COVID-19 pandemic,covid 19 life expectancy,covid 19 death cases, covid 19 impact, latest news on coronavirus pandemicBetter clinical management practices have helped control fatalities.

On Friday, the case fatality rate—total deaths upon total cases—in India declined to 1.6%. While India had hit its peak case fatality rate of 3.4% on June 17, the rate has fallen since as the country has been testing more and finding more infections. Besides, better clinical management practices have helped control fatalities.

Related News

With drugs and experimental therapies to help stem the increase in deaths, death rates across the country have been brought under control. Barring a few states, case fatality rates have fallen. In cities, too, fatality rates have declined. However, with a resurgence in cases, and pressure on health infrastructure, there is a risk that rates may start rising again. Mumbai, on Thursday, imposed Section 144 again as the city’s cases were increasing and it was experiencing over 90% occupancy rates for ICU beds and ventilators.

Another worrying aspect is the spread of infections in rural and semi-urban areas, where robust health infrastructure is lacking. While the government does not provide any classification of districts into rural and urban, using census data, we categorise districts with over 30% population living in cities as urban, with 20-30% such population as semi-urban and below 20% as rural.

Using this methodology, it was found that while 66%.5 of cases were in urban areas on August 1, this had declined to 62.6% on September 17. Meanwhile, share of rural infections had increased from 17.7 % to 19.6%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Data drive Indias case fatality rate is falling
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rupee strength: Decoding Reserve Bank of India’s forex policy shifts
2Agricultural reforms: Breaking the glass ceiling in favour of farmers
3Parties must get serious about crime in politics