Data Drive: IBC delays worse for some

Vacancies in the National Company Law Tribunal benches and ever-higher applications by creditors have led to increased workload, pushing up the timelines for completion of the overall resolution.

Written by Saikat Neogi
Insolvency case (File)

While the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) envisages resolution within 330 days, the median duration for acceptance of a resolution plan is around 657 days or 1.8 years in industries such as real estate, materials, healthcare and consumer durables. Compared to this, the duration for food & beverage is 1.2 years. Vacancies in the National Company Law Tribunal benches and ever-higher applications by creditors have led to increased workload, pushing up the timelines for completion of the overall resolution.

