Data Drive: Home ownership up

The sales of new residential housing touched an all-time high, with 1.13 lakh units sold in the first quarter of 2023 across the top seven cities, data from real-estate tracker Anarock show.

Despite the rise in home loan interest rates since May last year, following the hikein policy rates, the healthy supply of new units coupled with lucrative launch offers and increasing homeownership sentiment after the pandemic pushed up sales of residential units.

Also Read: A paradigm shift in luxury housing

Also, inventory level in the top seven cities fell to a 20-month low in Q12023.