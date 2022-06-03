Data Drive: Health (insurance) first

For the first time, the share of health insurance exceeded motor insurance in the total premium collection by general insurers, as the pandemic nudged many people to get a health cover.

Standalone health insurers reported strong growth, led by robust demand for retail health policies and market-share gains from the four state-owned general insurers.

The share of five standalone health insurers in the total health insurance premium collection grew to 50.7% in FY22 from 46.2% while that of PSU insurers dropped to 26.2% from 30.1%.