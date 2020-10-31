Data drive: Growth rate of infections halves

Some states, like Odisha and Kerala, have a higher growth rate of deaths. (Representational image: IE)

While the rest of the world is looking at a resurgence of coronavirus infections, in India, the daily growth rate of infections has halved. In September, cases grew daily by 1.8%, but the data for October shows a growth rate of 0.9%. However, there is little reason to cheer, as an analysis by FE earlier this week had shown that the reason for low infections could be some states dialling back testing. The number of tests conducted between September 28 and October 28, fell 15.2% in Gujarat, 35.3% in Maharashtra, 15.3% in Punjab, 17.2% in Bihar. Moreover, as states like Delhi start recording more infections, there is a fear that India may see a resurgence like that noticed in Europe and the US.

However, the silver lining is the decrease in the rate of deaths as well. While at the peak India was recording nearly 1,200 deaths daily, now this figure has come down to 500. In terms of growth rate, the daily average growth rate has dipped to 0.7% in October, compared to 1.4% in September. Some states, like Odisha and Kerala, have a higher growth rate of deaths. Kerala’s daily growth rate of deaths, albeit lower than September, is still a high 2.3%, whereas in Odisha this rate is 1.5%.