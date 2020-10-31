  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data drive: Growth rate of infections halves

By: |
Updated: Oct 31, 2020 8:45 AM

In September, cases grew daily by 1.8%, but the data for October shows a growth rate of 0.9%.

Some states, like Odisha and Kerala, have a higher growth rate of deaths. (Representational image: IE)

While the rest of the world is looking at a resurgence of coronavirus infections, in India, the daily growth rate of infections has halved. In September, cases grew daily by 1.8%, but the data for October shows a growth rate of 0.9%. However, there is little reason to cheer, as an analysis by FE earlier this week had shown that the reason for low infections could be some states dialling back testing. The number of tests conducted between September 28 and October 28, fell 15.2% in Gujarat, 35.3% in Maharashtra, 15.3% in Punjab, 17.2% in Bihar. Moreover, as states like Delhi start recording more infections, there is a fear that India may see a resurgence like that noticed in Europe and the US.

Related News

However, the silver lining is the decrease in the rate of deaths as well. While at the peak India was recording nearly 1,200 deaths daily, now this figure has come down to 500. In terms of growth rate, the daily average growth rate has dipped to 0.7% in October, compared to 1.4% in September. Some states, like Odisha and Kerala, have a higher growth rate of deaths. Kerala’s daily growth rate of deaths, albeit lower than September, is still a high 2.3%, whereas in Odisha this rate is 1.5%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Data drive Growth rate of infections halves
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mapping Infections: Google has released a hotspot feature for its US users; other countries need to do the same
2Close the digital gaps: Govt must provide devices & internet to poor students
3Road to economic redemption: It is going to be a long haul ahead, don’t fool yourself