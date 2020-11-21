Data drive: Global concerns

On Friday, global daily cases touched 6 lakh, as there was a resurgence in the US and Europe; the US now accounts for a quarter of the world’s total infections.

On Friday,India became the second country in the world to cross 9 million infections. While daily cases have come down from the high of 95,000 these touched in September, India can’t afford to be lax if the latest trends from the US and Europe are any indication.

Meanwhile, global infections have been rising at a faster rate. On Friday, global daily cases touched 6 lakh, as there was a resurgence in the US and Europe; the US now accounts for a quarter of the world’s total infections. At the same time, the European countries are experiencing their worst bout of Covid- 19 infections with each country

recording nearly 25,000 daily cases.

In terms of deaths, too,while India’s pace has slowed, numbers are piling up in the US and Europe. Daily global deaths, on Thursday,were nearing 10,000.The US alone has been registering nearly 1,500 deaths.