Data drive: Flare-ups in old hotspots

The worrying aspect for India is the resurgence of infections in old hotspots.

On Sunday, India will take Brazil’s current spot, as the country with the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases. While India’s daily growth rate has slipped from 3.1% a month ago to 2.2%, it is almost twice that of Brazil (1%) and thrice that of the United States (0.7%). If the county keeps growing at this same rate, it will catch up with the US in just over a month. The worrying aspect for India is the resurgence of infections in old hotspots.

Delhi, for instance, reported 2,700 cases on Friday, its highest ever tally in 67 days, whereas Mumbai added 1,600 cases. Meanwhile, Bengaluru, which is a new hotpot, added 3,204 cases on Thursday.

While Maharashtra still accounts for a fifth of India’s cases, the share of states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in India’s total infections has increased from 9.2% and 7.6%, respectively, a month ago to 11.8% and 9.4%.