scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
US pharma giant Gilead uses ‘Double Irish’ tax loophole where to buy illegal steroids online the truth about anabolic steroids and its relation to health and fitness | fit for the soul
Must Read
Pause slide

Data Drive: Firms lower leverage

Companies are preferring to hold on to cash as the share of cash holdings-to-total-assets has risen to 5.1% in H2FY22 from 3.6% in H2FY20, data from RBI show.

Written by Saikat Neogi
The declining share of fixed assets in total assets indicates that the capex cycle is subdued and companies are not investing in capacity expansion or commissioning new projects.
The declining share of fixed assets in total assets indicates that the capex cycle is subdued and companies are not investing in capacity expansion or commissioning new projects.

Private manufacturing companies have reduced their leverage as both debt-to-equity and debt-to-asset ratios have eased to 35% and 19.5%, respectively, in H2FY22 from the peak of 45.8% and 22.7% in H2FY20.

Moreover, companies are preferring to hold on to cash as the share of cash holdings-to-total-assets has risen to 5.1% in H2FY22 from 3.6% in H2FY20, data from RBI show.

The declining share of fixed assets in total assets indicates that the capex cycle is subdued and companies are not investing in capacity expansion or commissioning new projects.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Opinion