  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data drive: Fighting the second wave

By: |
April 10, 2021 8:16 AM

As the current vaccination rate is 3.4 million a day, the existing 43 million stocks of doses will last around 12 days.

The state governments must ramp up testing and contact tracing, and enforce Covid-safe behaviour which helped the country fight the first wave.

While the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country is spreading faster than the first, vaccination has been progressing at a slow speed. Initially concentrated in Maharashtra, new cases are rising in other states. Many states have imposed night curfew, which has affected mobility and will impact the nascent economic recovery. The daily new cases crossed last year’s peak, which has also led to an increase in the case-load. India has been reporting the highest daily cases of the virus over the past few days, and the country’s total cases crossed 13 million with the last 1 million cases coming in just 11 days. The state governments must ramp up testing and contact tracing, and enforce Covid-safe behaviour which helped the country fight the first wave.

Vaccines are crucial for slowing down the spread. Till April 8, around 95 million vaccine doses have been
administered and only three states — Kerala, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh — have covered 5% of their population. To increase vaccination, supply needs to be ramped up. As the current vaccination rate is 3.4 million a day, the existing 43 million stocks of doses will last around 12 days. The current production capacity is around 70 million.

Related News

The government could provide financial assistance to manufacturers to ramp up capacity.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Data drive Fighting the second wave
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Centre, states must tap into green bonds
2China’s doublespeak on vaccine nationalism
3Good start to fixing PSUs