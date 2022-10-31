Data Drive: Festive boost to auto sales

The automobile industry witnessed double-digits sales growth in the final week of this festive season. Sales of electric and petrol/CNG vehicles outperformed sales of other fuel-type vehicle segments.

The festive-season trend underscores strong passenger vehicle demand and raises hopes of a two-wheeler and tractor demand recovery.

Also read: Global Hunger Index: India ranks 107 on list of 121 nations

However, sustaining the demand momentum, especially for two-wheelers, will be crucial after the festive period for it to be really called a recovery, a report from BNP Paribas notes.