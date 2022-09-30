Data Drive: Falling import cover

Given the currencies of all Asian countries have depreciated against the dollar since the start of this year, their forex reserves have seen a sharp depletion.

The import cover has declined for all countries. The import cover for India stands at 8.3 months, down from 14.7 months last year.

Indonesia has an import cover of 6.1 months, down from 9.6 months last year.

Similarly, China’s import cover is at 13.3 months, down from 16.2 months last year and a sharp fall from 22.7 months in 2013.

Countries like South Korea and Indonesia are vulnerable to a balance-of-payment shock.