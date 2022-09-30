scorecardresearch
Data Drive: Falling import cover

The import cover has declined for all countries. The import cover for India stands at 8.3 months, down from 14.7 months last year.

Written by Saikat Neogi
Similarly, China's import cover is at 13.3 months, down from 16.2 months last year and a sharp fall from 22.7 months in 2013.

Given the currencies of all Asian countries have depreciated against the dollar since the start of this year, their forex reserves have seen a sharp depletion.

Indonesia has an import cover of 6.1 months, down from 9.6 months last year.

Countries like South Korea and Indonesia are vulnerable to a balance-of-payment shock.

