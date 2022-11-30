Data Drive: Dull primary market show

Capital market issuances have dropped by more than half this year, as companies have raised just Rs 55,708 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs) till date, compared with Rs 1.19 trillion in 2021; this is mostly because the markets have stayed volatile.

Public debt issues, debt private placements, and rights issues fell significantly this year. Overseas bonds have also had a poor showing this year.

After recovering from Rs 60,000 crore in the pandemic year to Rs 1.04 trillion in 2021, this segment has more than halved (to Rs 45,237 crore) in the year till date.