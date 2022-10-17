scorecardresearch
Data Drive: Domestic M&As surge

The bulk of this, though, came from the $60-billion HDFC-HDFC Bank merger.

Written by Saikat Neogi
While inbound M&As fell 38% to $31 billion year to date, outbound deals rose to a four-year high of $9 billion, up 82% from the same period last year.

In the nine months so far this year, domestic mergers and acquisition (M&As) touched record levels of $105 billion, up 191% from the same period last year. The bulk of this, though, came from the $60-billion HDFC-HDFC Bank merger.

American companies were the most active foreign acquirers in India, with $16.5 billion worth of deals— accounting for almost 54% market share of India’s inbound M&A.

