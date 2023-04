While the number of domestic and outbound mergers and acquisitions (M&As) rose to an all-time high in the three months to March, the value of domestic M&As dropped to an eight-year low of $4.9 billion.

Private equity-backed M&As in India amounted to $2.6 billion, down 77% from a year ago—the lowest first quarter period since 2020.

Also read: Monetary policy: Watchfully hawkish

For outbound M&A deals from India, the US was the most targeted nation with 39% of the total volume.