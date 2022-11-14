Data Drive: Disaster & displacement

Adaptation as a response to climate threats is one of the focal points of talks at the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27). But experts have warned that adaptation can’t be a substitute for ambitious mitigation efforts, especially as climate-related displacement increases.

A just-released report from Future Earth, The Earth League and World Climate Research Programme (WCRP) pegs climate-related displacement at more than 30 million in 2020.

The Institute of Economics & Peace had projected migration because of climate-related reasons reaching 1.2 billion by 2050 in a high-emissions scenario.