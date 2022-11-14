scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Data Drive: Disaster & displacement

A just-released report from Future Earth, The Earth League and World Climate Research Programme (WCRP) pegs climate-related displacement at more than 30 million in 2020.

Written by Sarthak Ray
Data Drive: Disaster & displacement
The Institute of Economics & Peace had projected migration because of climate-related reasons reaching 1.2 billion by 2050 in a high-emissions scenario.

Adaptation as a response to climate threats is one of the focal points of talks at the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27). But experts have warned that adaptation can’t be a substitute for ambitious mitigation efforts, especially as climate-related displacement increases.

A just-released report from Future Earth, The Earth League and World Climate Research Programme (WCRP) pegs climate-related displacement at more than 30 million in 2020.

The Institute of Economics & Peace had projected migration because of climate-related reasons reaching 1.2 billion by 2050 in a high-emissions scenario.

Also Read
More Stories on
cop21

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.