Data drive: Demonetisation gains for saving accounts

Demonetisation gains for savings accounts

After the demonetisation of high-value currency notes on November 8, 2016, an overwhelming 66.2% of incremental deposits in 2016-17 were in savings deposits as compared with 27.5% during the 15-year period of 2001-2016.

An RBI study shows term deposits accounted for less than 20% of incremental deposits as against an average share of 63% during 2001-16. “During 2017-18, the growth of savings deposits remained robust, indicating a degree of hysteresis in depositors’ preference,” the study notes.

An acceleration in deposit growth occurred across states during 2016-17, which moderated in 2017-18. States like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat were the major contributors of incremental deposits. The share of the household sector in deposits increased significantly during 2016-17 and stayed at high levels in March this year. During 2016-17, incremental deposits were driven up by individuals followed by government entities.

Interestingly, growth in households’ deposits was generally the lowest for rural branches across population groups till 2010-11 but became faster than urban areas during 2011-16. In 2016-17, however, the growth pattern shifted in favour of metropolitan and semi-urban centres, followed by an across the board moderation in the following year.

State-owned banks retained around three-fourth of households’ deposits because of the wide spread of their branch network. Private sector banks, which are the second largest bank group, mobilised more deposits than public sector banks during 2017-18. During demonetisation, private sector banks increased their share in the deposits of governments, households and financial sector.